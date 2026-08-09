Nolan, Travis Scott, Leguizamo and Page Share THE ODYSSEY Casting Call Stories

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Christopher Nolan, Travis Scott, John Leguizamo and Elliot Page gathered on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to trade behind-the-scenes stories from The Odyssey, walking Jimmy Fallon and the studio audience through how each of them received the casting call from Nolan for the film.

The conversation gave each guest a chance to describe their own path onto the project, with the four comparing notes on how the offers came together and what it was like joining a production of this scale. Page has previously spoken about the experience of working on The Odyssey, recalling being struck by the script and by Nolan's direction on set, according to a prior BroadwayWorld report on Page's earlier TONIGHT SHOW appearance.

Much of the segment centered on the specifics of getting cast, with Nolan, Scott, Leguizamo and Page each recounting their individual version of the moment they learned they were part of the film. The exchange offered a rare joint appearance from four cast and crew members tied to the same project, letting them riff off one another's memories rather than field questions one at a time.

The appearance leaned into anecdotal storytelling over promotional talk, with the four focusing on the lead-up to filming and the atmosphere on set. The segment gave viewers a group perspective on a single production rarely offered when guests appear individually, pairing Nolan's account as director with the actors' recollections of stepping into their roles.

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