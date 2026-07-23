John Leguizamo Visits THE TONIGHT SHOW to Discuss THE ODYSSEY and His New Children's Book

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John Leguizamo sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON for a wide-ranging conversation that touched on New York sports, children's literature, and his latest film work. The interview covered three distinct topics: the New York Knicks' 2026 NBA Championship win, Leguizamo's new children's book titled KIKI AND THE CAN, and his experience filming THE ODYSSEY.

The Knicks' championship gave Leguizamo, a longtime and vocal New York sports fan, plenty to discuss with Fallon. The conversation moved from the title celebration into the details of his children's book, KIKI AND THE CAN, which marks a new creative direction for the actor and writer known for his stage and screen work.

Leguizamo also addressed his involvement in THE ODYSSEY, sharing details about the filming process. The film has drawn significant attention in recent weeks, with Travis Scott also appearing on THE TONIGHT SHOW to discuss his own role in the project as both a cast member and music contributor, as previously covered by BroadwayWorld.

The appearance gave Leguizamo space to move across several subjects in a single sit-down, from championship basketball to a debut in children's publishing to a high-profile film production currently generating considerable buzz.

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