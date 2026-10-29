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TODAY Goes Inside Macy's Parade Studio Ahead Of 100th Parade

The parade traces back to its first balloon appearance in 1927.

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TODAY correspondent Dylan Dreyer got a behind-the-scenes look at how the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade's giant balloons are constructed, touring the Macy's Parade Studio in Moonachie, New Jersey, for a segment on the network. The visit comes as the parade prepares to mark its 100th march down the avenues of New York City.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade debuted its first balloon in 1927, and the tradition has since grown into an annual Thanksgiving morning event featuring large character balloons moving through Manhattan. Dreyer's studio visit focused on the process behind building those balloons before they appear on parade day.

The parade has also become a stage for Broadway in recent years. At the 99th march last Thanksgiving, casts from RAGTIME, Just in Time, and Buena Vista Social Club performed on 34th Street, and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo opened the broadcast with a performance of

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