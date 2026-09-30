NBC Saturday Morning Schedule Features Wildlife and Educational Programming

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NBC has released its Saturday morning programming schedule covering Wednesday, September 30, 2026 through Tuesday, October 20, 2026, featuring wildlife and educational series airing in half-hour blocks each Saturday.

The lineup includes 'Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting Wild,' 'Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer,' 'The Great American Journey,' and 'Wild Child,' airing consecutively from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Saturday, October 3, 2026

11:30AM - 12:00PM: 'Wild Child' - 'Rare and Remarkable (WLC501)'

Saturday, October 10, 2026

11:30AM - 12:00PM: 'Wild Child' - 'Creature Communication (WLC502)'

Saturday, October 17, 2026

11:30AM - 12:00PM: 'Wild Child' - 'Little Ones in Winter (WLC503)'

More information about NBC and its programming is available at www.nbcumv.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 07 Hrs 29 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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