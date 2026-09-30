NBC Saturday Morning Schedule Features Wildlife and Educational Programming
The schedule includes nature and educational series airing Saturday mornings on NBC.
NBC has released its Saturday morning programming schedule covering Wednesday, September 30, 2026 through Tuesday, October 20, 2026, featuring wildlife and educational series airing in half-hour blocks each Saturday.
The lineup includes 'Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting Wild,' 'Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer,' 'The Great American Journey,' and 'Wild Child,' airing consecutively from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
Saturday, October 3, 2026
11:30AM - 12:00PM: 'Wild Child' - 'Rare and Remarkable (WLC501)'
Saturday, October 10, 2026
11:30AM - 12:00PM: 'Wild Child' - 'Creature Communication (WLC502)'
Saturday, October 17, 2026
11:30AM - 12:00PM: 'Wild Child' - 'Little Ones in Winter (WLC503)'
More information about NBC and its programming is available at www.nbcumv.com.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...