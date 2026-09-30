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NBC Saturday Morning Schedule Features Wildlife and Educational Programming

The schedule includes nature and educational series airing Saturday mornings on NBC.

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NBC has released its Saturday morning programming schedule covering Wednesday, September 30, 2026 through Tuesday, October 20, 2026, featuring wildlife and educational series airing in half-hour blocks each Saturday.

The lineup includes 'Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting Wild,' 'Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer,' 'The Great American Journey,' and 'Wild Child,' airing consecutively from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Saturday, October 3, 2026

11:30AM - 12:00PM: 'Wild Child' - 'Rare and Remarkable (WLC501)'

Saturday, October 10, 2026

11:30AM - 12:00PM: 'Wild Child' - 'Creature Communication (WLC502)'

Saturday, October 17, 2026

11:30AM - 12:00PM: 'Wild Child' - 'Little Ones in Winter (WLC503)'

More information about NBC and its programming is available at www.nbcumv.com.

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