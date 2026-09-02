Dylan Dreyer Unveils Xfinity Clock Counting Down to NBC100 Special

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TODAY co-anchor Dylan Dreyer took to the air to count down the days remaining before the NBC100 Special, unveiling a specially designed clock created with help from Xfinity to mark the milestone. The segment centered on the countdown device itself, which visually tracks the remaining time until the network's centennial celebration airs.

The appearance kept its focus tight on the countdown clock and the anticipation building around the NBC100 Special, without delving into additional programming details beyond the milestone itself. Dreyer's role in the segment was to introduce the clock and explain its purpose to TODAY viewers tuning in that morning.

The NBC100 Special represents a significant milestone for the network, and the countdown clock serves as a visual reminder for audiences to mark their calendars as the date approaches. The partnership with Xfinity on the clock's creation ties the countdown to a broader promotional push surrounding the anniversary event.

The clip is part of TODAY's ongoing coverage building anticipation for the NBC100 Special, giving viewers a tangible marker of how close the celebration is as the network approaches its hundredth year.

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