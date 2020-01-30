THERAPY WITH PAMI Premieres First Two Episodes

Co-creators Kaitlin Huwe and Stephanie Erb are releasing the first season of Therapy with Pami, a comedy series about Beverly Hills reality star Pami, who seeks sliding-scale therapy from the unflappable Dr. L after her seventh divorce. Together they delve beneath layers of delusion, dysfunction, and lip fillers to help Pami become her "best self."

The first two episodes of the 16-episode season will be released on January 29, 2020. New episodes will be released every Wednesday through April 15th. Directed by Lyndsi Larose, Pami's sessions with Dr. L are recorded for "Student Viewing Only" at the Chatsworth Psychiatric Institute. Each session gives viewers a glimpse into the psyche of Pami, a self proclaimed "influencer/socialite/enterpreneur" who has never had a real job, a real relationship or even a real face.

Kaitlin Huwe and Stephanie Erb both write and star in Therapy with Pami, as Pami and Dr. L, respectively. Kaitlin has appeared on Workaholics, The Mindy Project, Animal Kingdom, and LA's Finest. She will be attending Sundance 2020 for the premiere of The Nowhere Inn starring Carrie Brownstein (Portlandia) and Annie Clark (St. Vincent), which Kaitlin sings, acts, and improvises in. Stephanie has had recurring roles on popular shows such as Ray Donavan, Weeds, True Blood, 24, Freaks & Geeks, and The Young and the Restless. Her film credits include The Ring, Starship Troopers, Peter Weir's Fearless, and the upcoming The Little Things with Denzel Washington and Rami Malek.

Kaitlin created Pami's character ten years ago, but it wasn't until a playful improv between Kaitlin and Stephanie backstage during a play at their theatre company did Dr. L's character enter the scene. Their chemistry ignited delight and drew fans on social media which led to the production of sixteen episodes of Therapy with Pami. Filmed at Stephanie's house on a shoe-string budget, each episode's topic was loosely planned the completely improvised once the cameras started rolling.

Watch the first two episodes here:





