THEM DAMN LIBRAS Bash to Celebrate Wicked and Timzo
Atlanta Culture and media personalities unite for annual Libra season celebration at COVER in Decatur.
Atlanta music veterans Wicked of Ghetto Mafia and Timzo of Silk will celebrate their birthdays at the 3rd Annual Them Damn Libras All-Star Celebrity Birthday Bash on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, at COVER, 4110 Memorial Drive, Decatur, GA 30032.
Doors open at 8 p.m., with an evening bringing together Atlanta hip-hop, R&B, entertainment and media personalities for the annual Libra season celebration.
The event will be hosted by Don P and Moss B of Atlanta Culture, with sounds provided by legendary ATL natives DJ Jelly and Playa Poncho. Live performances will include 12 Gauge of A Damn Shame and Lil Pete of D.S.G.B., adding a strong Southern hip-hop presence to the celebration.
The 3rd annual Them Damn Libras is sponsored by Atlanta Culture, BHighTV, OOOG Clothing and Rap Star Energy Drink. Guests can also look forward to free giveaways from OOOG Clothing throughout the evening.
Now in its third year, Them Damn Libras continues to bring together music, culture and Atlanta entertainment while celebrating the birthdays of Wicked and Timzo alongside friends, artists, DJs, media personalities and special guests.
EVENT DETAILS
Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026
Doors open at 8 p.m.
COVER (4110 Memorial Drive, Decatur, GA 30032)
Tickets: ThemDamnLibras.com
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