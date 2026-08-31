Kelly Clarkson Says Goodbye To Talk Show With Kids River And Remington By Her Side

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Kelly Clarkson delivered a farewell message on THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW alongside her two children, River and Remington, marking the end of the program's run. The moment served as a personal close to the series, bringing Clarkson's family into the final send-off rather than closing with another guest segment or performance.

The farewell arrived at the end of a finale celebration that leaned heavily on Clarkson's musical catalog and her relationship with viewers. In the weeks leading up to the goodbye, Clarkson launched a first-ever Kelly By Request hour, using fan-selected songs to shape the show's final musical moments, including performances of 'Piece by Piece,' 'Stronger' and 'Sober,' alongside the television debut of her new single 'I'd Be Lyin'.'

The finale run also included updates on causes the show had highlighted over its history, such as the nonprofit Unshattered and a Texas school community affected by the 2025 flooding, tying the send-off to storylines beyond music. The recurring Kellyoke segment closed out separately with a cover of 'Golden' from 'Kpop Demon Hunters,' which the show noted as the most requested cover in the segment's history.

Bringing River and Remington on camera for the closing message gave the farewell a more intimate tone than the fan-driven performance hours that preceded it. Kelly Clarkson Debuts New Single 'I'd Be Lyin'' During Series Finale Farewell detailed how the finale celebration began, framing the show's send-off around its seven-season history with viewers.

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