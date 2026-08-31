Kelly Clarkson Performs 'Piece By Piece' For Superfan's Emotional Series Finale Request

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Kelly Clarkson performed 'Piece by Piece' during a fan request segment on THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW, dedicating the number to Jeremy, host of the podcast "Miss Indepodcast," who shared his emotional connection to the song. The moment continued the series finale celebration built around the Kelly By Request segment, which has given viewers the chance to choose songs from Clarkson's catalog for her to perform on air.

The request hour has become a recurring feature of the show's farewell, with Clarkson using fan input to shape the final musical moments of the program's run. Jeremy's connection to 'Piece by Piece' gave the performance a personal weight, tying the segment to the kind of viewer relationships the show has built over its history.

The performance follows other entries in the Kelly By Request series, including Clarkson's renditions of 'Stronger' and 'Sober,' both chosen by fans as part of the same finale celebration. Those segments also included updates on causes and organizations previously featured on the show.

The 'Piece by Piece' performance adds to a string of fan-requested songs Clarkson has delivered in recent episodes as reported by BroadwayWorld, underscoring how the finale celebration has leaned on direct viewer input to close out the show's run.

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