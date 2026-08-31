THE SHARDS: Really Rhonda Gets a Homecoming Makeover From Susan and Debbie

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FX released a new scene from THE SHARDS showing Susan, played by Kaia Gerber, and Debbie, played by Hayes Warner, giving Really Rhonda, played by Ivy Wolk, a full makeover ahead of homecoming. The moment takes an unexpected turn when Debbie's mother Liz, played by Evan Rachel Wood, inserts herself into the process with what the network describes as unsolicited help.

The scene continues to build out the tangled social dynamics among the show's senior class, with Gerber's Susan and Warner's Debbie serving as central figures orchestrating Rhonda's transformation. THE SHARDS is executive produced by Ryan Murphy and adapted from the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis, set in 1980s Los Angeles among a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school navigating identity, jealousy and obsession beneath a darker undercurrent.

The makeover clip arrives as homecoming has become a recurring flashpoint for the series, with earlier scenes showing Susan cracking under pressure while working on the senior float alongside Debbie and Steven, and the homecoming court crowning moment ending in a shocking reveal tied to The Trawler.

Liz's involvement in Rhonda's makeover adds another layer to Debbie's family dynamic within the show's ensemble. For more on how the homecoming storyline has unfolded, read BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of Susan's breakdown while planning the float.

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