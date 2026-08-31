Kelly Clarkson Performs 'Stronger' During Series Finale Fan Request Hour

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Kelly Clarkson performed her hit song 'Stronger' during a fan request segment on THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW, delivering the number as part of the ongoing series finale celebration. The performance came during the Kelly By Request hour, a special segment built around songs chosen by viewers.

Alongside the performance, Clarkson provided an update from Dr. Brent Ringo, superintendent of Kerrville Independent Schools in central Texas, whose community was affected by the historic flooding that struck the region in 2025. The segment tied Clarkson's musical send-off to a real-world story from a community still recovering from the disaster.

The 'Stronger' performance follows Clarkson's earlier debut of the Kelly By Request format, which opened the finale celebration with the television debut of her new single, 'I'd Be Lyin''. That hour was dedicated to fan-favorite songs from her catalog, framing the segment as a musical farewell to viewers who followed the show throughout its run.

The performance also arrives just after Clarkson closed out her long-running Kellyoke segment with a cover of 'Golden' from 'KPop Demon Hunters,' backed by My Band Y'all, which the show described as the most requested cover in the segment's history.

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