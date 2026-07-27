New ONSLAUGHT Trailer From Director Adam Wingard to Debut Online

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A new trailer for ONSLAUGHT, directed by ADAM WINGARD, has surfaced online, offering audiences their latest look at the project.

Fresh off its explosive reception at San Diego Comic-Con, the new trailer for Adam Wingard's latest slasher film debuts before ONSLAUGHT unleashes in IMAX on September 4.

Starring Adria Arjona, Dan Stevens, Eric Wareheim, Reginald VelJohnson, Michael Biehn, Alex Pereira, with Drew Starkey and Rebecca Hall.

ONLY IN THEATERS SEPTEMBER 4

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