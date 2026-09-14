THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY S. 3 Score Released by Lakeshore Records
Ian Hultquist expands the post-apocalyptic themes with synths, bass, drums and a 20-piece string orchestra.
Lakeshore Records released THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY—Original Music from Season 3, featuring an original score by composer Ian Hultquist (Assassination Nation, Dickinson). Hultquist, who has scored each season of THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY, expands upon the dark post-apocalyptic themes to match the epic storylines utilizing synths, bass, drums and the performance of the Arnema Orchestra recorded in Porto, Portugal. The series starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan is available to stream on AMC+ following the third season's finale on September 13.
Hultquist said: 'What a thrill it is to be back with THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY for Season 3. The story is such a monumental turning point for our characters, and the music follows suit. Sonically, I got to expand the scope of the score to feel even more fun and rockin' than before with some truly beautiful moments mixed in. Distorted Rickenbacker Bass Guitar, live drums, synths, and a 20-piece string orchestra (performed by Arnema Orchestra in Porto, Portugal) all came together to make the score feel even more cinematic and epic than ever.'
The soundtrack can be streamed at https://orcd.co/twd-dc3.
Tracklist
01. Wanted, Again
02. Vertical Food Chain
03. Domo Sam featuring Kieran Brunt
04. A Good Push / A New Life
05. Smiling Suits You
06. Droppin' Bricks
07. Safe, Not Secure
08. The Optimist vs the Gym Teacher
09. Bring Me Your Tired, Your Poor, Your Huddled Undead
10. Hillbilly Hamburger Helper
11. Power Doesn't Mean Better
12. Beaconite's Dance featuring Paul Jacob Cartwright
13. The Lantern Song featuring Paul Jacob Cartwright
14. Sinkhole
15. The Dirty Dozen
16. Hell Haven
17. Some is Better Than None
18. We Make Quite a Pair
19. I've Seen Good Places Fall
20. Friends in Another Life
21. Cold-Blooded Murder's Not That Simple
22. Earth Belongs to the Freaks
23. Decay Saves the Day
24. Officer Mason W. Dillard
25. Forever Connected
26. We're Taking Our Home Back
27. The Eccentric Survivor
28. I'm More Than What I Thought
29. Earth Two Main Titles (Bonus Track)
About THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY Season 3
In Season 3, Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) finally put aside their differences to build the first thriving community in Manhattan since the apocalypse, but when chaos in the city begins to arise, they are forced to question: have they learned from their old wounds or will their dark past spell doom for the entire city?
In addition to Cohan and Morgan, season three also stars Jimmi Simpson, Raúl Castillo, Aimee Garcia, Logan Kim and Michael Emery. THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunner Seth Hoffman, Cohan, Morgan, Brian Bockrath, and Colin Walsh.
About Ian Hultquist
Ian Hultquist is an American composer and producer currently based in London, United Kingdom. Over the past decade plus, he has made a name for himself composing the scores for numerous films, documentaries and TV shows. Hultquist started his career in music as a founding member of the band Passion Pit, which started in Boston, MA, where he was earning a degree in Film Scoring at Berklee College of Music. He spent many years touring around the world with the band and building up his production and arranging skills. He also created remixes for artists such as Portugal the Man, Imagine Dragons, and Tegan & Sara.
In 2014 he, along with his wife and fellow composer Sofia degli Alessandri-Hultquist (aka Drum & Lace), relocated to Los Angeles in order to fully dedicate himself to working in music for film. Since then, he has created music on a global scale composing on over 50 film titles, and over 20 television shows. He has written scores for filmmakers including Sam Levinson (Assassination Nation), Erin Lee Carr (How to Fix a Drug Scandal, At the Heart of Gold), Alena Smith (Dickinson) and Karen Maine (Yes God Yes, Rosaline). In 2016 Hultquist formed Little Twig Records, an imprint label focused on releasing soundtracks for film and TV, and in 2020, Hultquist was the sole composer named on the 40 Under 40 list for Doc NYC. Hultquist has composed scores for projects for every major streaming platform, as well as major studios such as 20th Century (Rosaline) and New Line Cinema (Turtles All the Way Down).
He most recently composed the scores for Unknown Number: The High School Cat Fish (Netflix, dir. Skye Borgman) and All of You (Apple TV, dir. Will Bridges).
About Lakeshore Records
Lakeshore Records is a GRAMMY-winning record label, and the soundtrack arm of the Cutting Edge Group. Lakeshore Records is the global independent leader in top line soundtrack album releases, including such popular, critically acclaimed and classic soundtracks as Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Fallout, John Wick, Whiplash, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Drive, Severance, Cyberpunk 2077 / Edgerunners, Star Trek: Picard, Bojack Horseman, The Walking Dead, Napoleon Dynamite, Red Dead Redemption 2, Masters of the Universe, The Vampire Lestat, the Grammy-winning Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, the Academy Award nominated Lady Bird and Academy Award winners Moonlight, Little Miss Sunshine, American Factory, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Hurt Locker and many, many more.