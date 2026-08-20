Sterling Point to Return for Season Two on Prime Video

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Prime Video announced that it has ordered a second season of the hit drama series Sterling Point. Season Two will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The eight-episode series debuted on August 5 and quickly became a top series on Prime Video, and is created and executive produced by Megan Park and produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Fake Empire and LuckyChap.

Sterling Point Season One is led by 17-year-old Annie Jacobson, raised in New York City with her twin brother and loving adoptive father. Annie's life takes a turn when she inherits her mysterious grandfather's island in Canada. There, she finds new friends, budding romances and untold family secrets.

'It's been an absolute joy to see the appreciation and love for the show,' said creator, co-showrunner and executive producer Megan Park. 'We worked so hard to make the show as authentic as possible and to see audiences respond to that has been thrilling. We cannot wait to dive deeper into these characters and deliver the best second season ever!'

'It's been incredible to watch audiences fall in love with Sterling Point in the way we did while making it. It's truly a testament to Megan Park, our amazing cast, crew, Amazon and all of our partners, who put so much of themselves into the show. We can't wait to be back in Muskoka and for everyone to see what we have in store for Annie, Ramona and the rest of the crew for Season Two.' said co-showrunners and executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage from Fake Empire along with executive producers Tom Ackerley and Dani Gorin from LuckyChap.

'Sterling Point has captivated millions of viewers around the world, and it's easy to see why,' said Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios. 'Megan, Josh, and Stephanie, alongside our wonderful partners at Fake Empire and LuckyChap, crafted something truly special—anchored by strong performances from the phenomenal ensemble cast. We're thrilled to bring audiences back to the island for Season Two.'

Season One's cast included Ella Rubin as Annie, Amélie Hoeferle as Ramona, Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie as Ellis, Daniel Quinn-Toye as Rory, Bo Bragason as Oona, Keen Ruffalo as Connor, Jay Duplass as Steven, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Joe, Nikko Angelo Hinayo as Sully, Mabel Strachan as Maple, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers as and Missi Pyle as Denise Ballatine.

Sterling Point Season One was created, directed and executive produced by co-showrunner Megan Park. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage also served as executive producers and co-showrunners for Fake Empire. Tom Ackerley and Dani Gorin executive produced for LuckyChap. Amazon MGM Studios, Fake Empire and LuckyChap are behind the series.

As of August 20, Sterling Point is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 90% critics score.

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