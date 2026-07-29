Jeffrey Dean Morgan Opens Up About Being an Executive Producer on DEAD CITY

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Jeffrey Dean Morgan discussed his work on THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY during a recent appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, focusing on his role as an executive producer on the series. The conversation centered on what that added responsibility looks like for Morgan, who stars in the show while also helping shape it from a producing standpoint.

Much of the discussion turned to how Morgan handles the dual role of actor and executive producer, with the hosts pressing him on what kind of boss he is on set. Morgan spoke candidly about balancing those responsibilities, giving viewers insight into the day-to-day dynamics of running a production while also appearing in it.

The appearance kept its focus on THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY itself, with Morgan offering a behind-the-scenes perspective on the show rather than promoting other projects. His comments touched on the practical realities of overseeing a series from a producing chair, a role that puts him in direct contact with cast and crew beyond his own performance.

The segment offered a lighter, conversational look at Morgan's producing style, with the actor weighing in on his own leadership approach on set. It gave audiences a glimpse of Morgan's perspective from both sides of the camera on THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY.

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