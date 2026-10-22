THE VIEW Hosts React To Megyn Kelly's Christina Applegate Comments
The panel weighs in after Applegate discussed her 2021 diagnosis reversal.
THE VIEW co-hosts addressed comments made by Megyn Kelly on her podcast regarding Christina Applegate, after Applegate opened up about learning she had been misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021. The daytime panel used a recent segment to react directly to Kelly's remarks, turning the discussion into the focus of the show's table conversation.
The segment centered on Applegate's disclosure about the 2021 misdiagnosis and the reaction it drew from Kelly on her own podcast. THE VIEW's hosts took up the matter at their table, offering their responses to how Kelly had framed her comments about Applegate's situation.
The discussion gave the panel room to push back on Kelly's characterization, with the hosts using the appearance to lay out their own perspectives on the exchange. The segment kept its focus on the specifics of what Kelly had said and how it related to Applegate's account of her diagnosis.
The conversation unfolded as part of THE VIEW's regular table discussion format, where the hosts weigh in on current media and entertainment news.
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