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Ice-T On 27 Seasons Of LAW & ORDER: SVU

The actor also talks collaborating with Snoop Dogg on an upcoming film project.

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Ice-T sat down with THE VIEW to discuss his 27 seasons playing Odafin 'Fin' Tutuola on LAW & ORDER: SVU, using the appearance to talk about what has kept him coming back to the long-running crime drama. The conversation gave the daytime panel a chance to ask the actor about his extended run on the series and what continues to draw him to the role.

Beyond the television drama, Ice-T used the segment to discuss a new movie project teaming him up with Snoop Dogg, giving viewers a look at the actor's current work outside of his longtime SVU role. The appearance paired reflection on his decades-long television tenure with a look ahead to the new film collaboration.

The conversation also touched on a lighter pop culture moment, with Ice-T weighing in on Taylor Swift's cameo at the Emmys, giving the panel his take on the moment alongside the rest of the discussion.

The appearance placed Ice-T directly in front of THE VIEW's daytime audience, covering both his long career on SVU and what he has coming up with Snoop Dogg.

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