THE VIEW Co-Hosts Revisit 30th Season Milestones and Remember Dolly Parton, Tim Curry

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Three decades of daytime television history came into focus as THE VIEW's co-hosts used the launch of their 30th season to look back on the moments that have defined the show, while also pausing to remember public figures who died this year, including Dolly Parton and Tim Curry.

The first clip, titled "The ReView," finds the panel revisiting some of the program's most iconic moments, with the co-hosts trading memories from across the show's run as they mark the milestone season. The segment functions as a retrospective, letting the hosts reflect on the show's evolution rather than focus on any single guest or news event.

A second clip shifts the tone, with the co-hosts remembering Dolly Parton, Gloria Steinem, Hayden Panettiere, and Tim Curry. The tribute segment brings together figures from music, activism, and film, giving the panel space to acknowledge each one's individual impact within a single remembrance.

Additional footage captures the formal debut of THE VIEW's 30th season, documenting the on-air moment the show stepped into its landmark year. Taken together, the three clips form a season-opening package that blends celebration of the show's history with tributes to people who shaped culture alongside it.

The season milestone has been a recurring theme across THE VIEW's recent media appearances, including when co-hosts Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin previewed the 30th season's biggest moments on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, framing the new episodes as a continuation of the format that has carried the show for thirty years.

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