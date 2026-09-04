Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin Preview THE VIEW's 30th Season Milestones

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Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss the launch of THE VIEW's 30th season, offering a look back at some of the talk show's most notable moments as they head into the new run of episodes.

The two co-hosts used the appearance to reflect on how far the long-running daytime program has come since it first premiered, highlighting milestones that have shaped the show's identity over three decades on the air.

Beyond looking backward, Haines and Farah Griffin also previewed what viewers can expect from the upcoming season, giving GOOD MORNING AMERICA audiences an early sense of the direction THE VIEW is taking as it continues into its fourth decade.

The conversation centered entirely on the show's history and its path forward, with the co-hosts framing the new season as a continuation of the format and voices that have defined THE VIEW since its debut.

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