THE SCREAM MURDER Podcast to Premiere on Disney+ and Hulu

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ABC News, Disney+ and Hulu announced the first original news video podcast, 'The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story Podcast,' premiering Friday, Sept. 4, exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu. Based on the Hulu documentary, the six-part series — with new, never-before-seen material and hosted by the producers of the original documentary, Pat Rogers and Conor McCarthy — takes viewers deeper into the slaying of Idaho teenager Cassie Stoddart by killers influenced by a horror film. Following the exclusive video podcast premiere on Disney+ and Hulu, the series will debut across podcast platforms and the '20/20 True Crime+' Apple Podcasts subscription.

On a Friday in September 2006, 16-year-old Stoddart went to her aunt's house to dog-sit, and soon after arriving, she saw the lights flicker and heard strange noises. When her family returned, they found Cassie brutally stabbed to death. What unfolds is a murder plot too shocking to believe. Police narrow in on a set of unlikely suspects and a shocking tape that breaks the case wide open. With exclusive access and interviews, Pat and Conor trace the murder, investigation and aftermath through the voices of the teenagers involved; their parents, high school friends and teachers; investigators; attorneys; psychologists; and a local reporter.

'The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story Podcast' is produced by Lone Wolf Media for ABC News Studios. David Sloan is senior executive producer, and Beth Hoppe and Eamon McNiff are executive producers for ABC News Studios. Conor McCarthy, Patrick Rogers and Lisa Q. Wolfinger are the executive producers for Lone Wolf Media, and Wolfinger is the podcast series director.

'The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story Podcast' joins the slate of video podcasts available on Disney+ and Hulu from ABC News, including 'The View: Behind the Table' and '20/20: The After Show.'

About ABC News Studios

Winner of four 2024 News and Documentary Emmy Awards, ABC News Studios is inspired by ABC News' trusted reporting and is an award-winning, premium news and documentary original production house and commissioning partner of series and specials. ABC News Studios champions untold and authentic stories driving the cultural zeitgeist, spanning true-crime, investigations, pop culture and news-adjacent stories. ABC News Studios' original titles include critically acclaimed documentaries 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields,' 'BRATS,' 'Sound of the Police,' 'The Lady Bird Diaries,' 'Aftershock,' 'Patrice: The Movie' and, most recently, 'Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything.' Other popular docuseries and documentaries include 'Scamanda,' 'The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer,' 'Betrayal: A Father's Secret,' 'Sins of the Parents: The Crumbley Trials,' 'Wild Crime,' 'Mormon No More,' 'The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump' and 'Jelly Roll: Save Me.'

About ABC News Podcast Network

ABC News Podcast Network is a vital part of the top-ranked Walt Disney Company podcasting portfolio. The award-winning lineup includes ABC News' flagship daily news podcast 'Start Here'; true crime hit podcast '20/20' and '20/20: The After Show'; and global No. 1 hits 'Devil in the Desert,' 'Cold Blooded: Mystery in Alaska' and 'The Hand in the Window.' The network also showcases 'The View: Behind the Table,' which offers listeners exclusive insights and conversations from the iconic daytime talk show.

About Lone Wolf Media

Lone Wolf Media is an independent television production company with a long-standing reputation for producing award-winning programming across a wide variety of genres, including scripted, nonfiction specials, series and documentary features. Founded in 1997 by Kirk and Lisa Quijano Wolfinger, Lone Wolf Media takes pride in producing high-end cinematic content with integrity and creativity. Notable work for ABC News Studios and Hulu includes 'The Scream Murder, A True Teen Horror Story,' 'The Lesson is Murder' and four seasons of 'Wild Crime,' the hit true crime franchise about the federal detectives who investigate homicides in National Parks and Forests.

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