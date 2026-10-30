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THE UPRISING to Stream Exclusively on Peacock

Directed by Paul Greengrass, the epic action-drama stars Andrew Garfield as the leader of a rebellion against King Richard II.

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THE UPRISING to Stream Exclusively on Peacock

THE UPRISING, from Focus Features and director Paul Greengrass, will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning November 6.

Inspired by true events, the historical action-drama stars Academy Award Nominee Andrew Garfield, along with Jamie Bell, Stephen Dillane, Tom Hollander and more.

With epic battle sequences and gritty action set against the backdrop of medieval Europe, the film follows the extraordinary revolt as the people fight for justice and survival. Based on the true events that inspired the legend of Robin Hood, THE UPRISING brings audiences on an immersive, cinematic journey as a leader raises a people's army to fight King Richard II's tyranny.

Universal's biggest films of the year stream first on Peacock. Peacock subscribers get access to award-winning films and blockbuster favorites from Universal Pictures, Blumhouse, Focus Features, Illumination and DreamWorks Animation, often accompanied with bonus features, extended cuts and unrated versions.

Film Description

From acclaimed director Paul Greengrass (Captain Phillips, Jason Bourne), THE UPRISING is an epic tale inspired by the true events that helped inspire the legend of Robin Hood. Andrew Garfield stars as the leader of a ferocious rebellion against King Richard II. As war engulfs England, he unites the people into a powerful force, fighting for justice and survival.

About The Film

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Jamie Bell, Stephen Dillane, Tom Hollander, Cosmo Jarvis, Thomasin McKenzie, Jonny Lee Miller, Woody Norman, Katherine Waterston, Sky Yang

Directed by: Paul Greengrass

Written by: Paul Greengrass

Produced by: Jason Blum, Paul Greengrass, Gregory Goodman, Joanna Kaye, Joe Neurauter, Lars Sylvest

Executive Producers: Philipp Kreuzer, Chance Wright, Jay Taylor, Kwesi Dickson, Alastair Burlingham, Gary Raskin, Matt Murphie, Deborah Acoca, Cliff Lanning

Run Time: 128 minutes

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