Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THE UPRISING to Stream Exclusively on Peacock
Directed by Paul Greengrass, the epic action-drama stars Andrew Garfield as the leader of a rebellion against King Richard II.
THE UPRISING, from Focus Features and director Paul Greengrass, will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning November 6.
Inspired by true events, the historical action-drama stars Academy Award Nominee Andrew Garfield, along with Jamie Bell, Stephen Dillane, Tom Hollander and more.
With epic battle sequences and gritty action set against the backdrop of medieval Europe, the film follows the extraordinary revolt as the people fight for justice and survival. Based on the true events that inspired the legend of Robin Hood, THE UPRISING brings audiences on an immersive, cinematic journey as a leader raises a people's army to fight King Richard II's tyranny.
Universal's biggest films of the year stream first on Peacock. Peacock subscribers get access to award-winning films and blockbuster favorites from Universal Pictures, Blumhouse, Focus Features, Illumination and DreamWorks Animation, often accompanied with bonus features, extended cuts and unrated versions.
Film Description
From acclaimed director Paul Greengrass (Captain Phillips, Jason Bourne), THE UPRISING is an epic tale inspired by the true events that helped inspire the legend of Robin Hood. Andrew Garfield stars as the leader of a ferocious rebellion against King Richard II. As war engulfs England, he unites the people into a powerful force, fighting for justice and survival.
About The Film
Cast: Andrew Garfield, Jamie Bell, Stephen Dillane, Tom Hollander, Cosmo Jarvis, Thomasin McKenzie, Jonny Lee Miller, Woody Norman, Katherine Waterston, Sky Yang
Directed by: Paul Greengrass
Written by: Paul Greengrass
Produced by: Jason Blum, Paul Greengrass, Gregory Goodman, Joanna Kaye, Joe Neurauter, Lars Sylvest
Executive Producers: Philipp Kreuzer, Chance Wright, Jay Taylor, Kwesi Dickson, Alastair Burlingham, Gary Raskin, Matt Murphie, Deborah Acoca, Cliff Lanning
Run Time: 128 minutes
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