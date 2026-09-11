Andrew Garfield Compares 1381 Peasant Revolt to Today's Politics on THE DAILY SHOW

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Andrew Garfield sat down with Michael Kosta on THE DAILY SHOW to talk about his new film, The Uprising, framing the 1381 peasant uprising depicted in the movie as what he called a "long-distance mirror" to today's political landscape. The conversation ranged from the historical parallels driving the film's story to broader reflections on the craft of acting itself.

Garfield, a Tony Award-winning and Oscar-nominated actor, used the appearance to discuss how acting functions as what he described as an empathy machine, even when the role in question is someone like Sam Altman, a reference to his past work portraying the tech figure. That comparison gave the interview a throughline connecting his historical drama to more contemporary subject matter.

The discussion also veered into sports commentary, with Garfield weighing in on what young men might take away from Carlos Alcaraz's loss at the U.S. Open, pointing to the tennis player's composure in defeat as a kind of model worth examining. The tangent gave the segment an unexpected but grounded pivot away from strictly promotional talk about the film.

Throughout the exchange, Garfield balanced the weightier historical framing of The Uprising with lighter asides, giving Kosta and the audience a mix of cultural analysis and off-the-cuff observation rather than a straightforward promotional pitch for the movie.

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