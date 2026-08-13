THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to Welcome Michael Strahan, Weezer

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NBC has issued a new round of guest listings for THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, detailing a run of episodes set to feature Adam Scott, Sebastian Maniscalco, Ella Rubin, Will Ferrell, Lupita Nyong'o, Gracie Abrams, Will Forte, Ariana Madix, Mike Tomlin, Dan White, Michael Strahan, Chase Stokes, Fred Armisen, Michelle Monaghan, Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson, Michelle Pfeiffer and Rhea Seehorn. Musical performances across the episodes are set to come from DOGSTAR, GRACIE ABRAMS, THE STRAY CATS, WEEZER and DEXTER AND THE MOONROCKS.

Thursday, August 13: Guests include Adam Scott, Sebastian Maniscalco, Ella Rubin and musical guest Dogstar. Show #2331

Friday, August 14: Guests include Will Ferrell, Lupita Nyong'o, Gracie Abrams and musical guest Gracie Abrams. (OAD 7/16/26)

Monday, August 17: Guests include Will Forte, Ariana Madix, Mike Tomlin and Dan White. Show #2332

Tuesday, August 18: Guests include Michael Strahan, Chase Stokes and musical guest The Stray Cats. Show #2333

Wednesday, August 19: Guests include Fred Armisen, Michelle Monaghan, Rivers Cuomo & Patrick Wilson and musical guest Weezer. Show #2334

**Thursday, August 20: Guests include Michelle Pfeiffer, Rhea Seehorn and musical guest Dexter and The Moonrocks. Show #2335

**denotes changes or additions

NBC previously released guest listings for THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon covering earlier episodes featuring Matthew McConaughey, Will Ferrell and Michael Strahan, with musical performances from KATSEYE and WEEZER, as detailed in a previous BroadwayWorld report.

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