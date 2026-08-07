Role Model Puts Jimmy Fallon on His Enemies List After Learning His Real Name

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Role Model sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon and delivered a lighthearted verdict on the host after discovering Fallon's real name, telling him he was officially added to his enemies list. The moment came during a wide-ranging conversation that also touched on bringing his mother out during a performance of his song 'Sally, When the Wine Runs Out.'

Much of the segment centered on Role Model's album Chuck Timely & The Hourglass, with the artist breaking down the theme behind the project for Fallon and the studio audience. The singer also spoke about the experience of opening for Gracie Abrams, giving a glimpse into his recent work on the road.

The appearance mixed personal storytelling with career talk, as Role Model moved between the anecdote about his mother joining him onstage and the broader concept guiding his latest music. The conversation gave viewers insight into both the sentimental and playful sides of the artist's current chapter.

The full episode is streaming on Peacock, placing Role Model's appearance alongside the rest of the night's lineup on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon.

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