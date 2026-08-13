Photos: Matthew McConaughey Talks Pope Meeting, KATSEYE Perform on Fallon

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Matthew McConaughey and KATSEYE appeared on the 2,330th episode of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, with McConaughey comparing a meeting with Pope Leo XIV to writing an Oscars speech and joining host Jimmy Fallon for a cover of The Last Bison's Choosin' Texas during the Audience Suggestion Box segment. KATSEYE sat down with Fallon to discuss their WILD era, a viral Gap ad and fan reaction to their song Gnarly before performing their track Animal.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC







THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon tapes in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City and airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC, with episodes also available on demand on Peacock.



Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

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