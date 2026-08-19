THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to Welcome Matthew McConaughey, KATSEYE

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

NBC has issued a new round of guest listings for THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, detailing a run of episodes set to feature Fred Armisen, Michelle Monaghan, Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson, Michelle Pfeiffer, Rhea Seehorn and Matthew McConaughey. Musical performances across the episodes are set to come from Weezer, Dexter and The Moonrocks and KATSEYE.

'THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon' Listings: August 19 - August 21

Wednesday, August 19: Guests include Fred Armisen, Michelle Monaghan, Rivers Cuomo & Patrick Wilson and musical guest Weezer. Show #2334

Thursday, August 20: Guests include Michelle Pfeiffer, Rhea Seehorn and musical guest Dexter and The Moonrocks. Show #2335

Friday, August 21: Guests include Matthew McConaughey, KATSEYE and musical guest KATSEYE. (OAD 8/12/26)

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...