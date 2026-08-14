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THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to Welcome Matthew McConaughey, KATSEYE

Rivers Cuomo and Patrick Wilson join Fred Armisen and Michelle Monaghan for a midweek episode.

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THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to Welcome Matthew McConaughey, KATSEYE

NBC has issued a new round of guest listings for THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, detailing a run of episodes set to feature Will Ferrell, Lupita Nyong'o, Gracie Abrams, Will Forte, Ariana Madix, Mike Tomlin, Dan White, Michael Strahan, Chase Stokes, Fred Armisen, Michelle Monaghan, Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson, Michelle Pfeiffer, Rhea Seehorn and Matthew McConaughey. Musical performances across the episodes are set to come from GRACIE ABRAMS, THE STRAY CATS, WEEZER, DEXTER AND THE MOONROCKS and KATSEYE.

'THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon' Listings: August 14 - August 21

Friday, August 14: Guests include Will Ferrell, Lupita Nyong'o, Gracie Abrams and musical guest Gracie Abrams. (OAD 7/16/26)

Monday, August 17: Guests include Will Forte, Ariana Madix, Mike Tomlin and Dan White. Show #2332

Tuesday, August 18: Guests include Michael Strahan, Chase Stokes and musical guest The Stray Cats. Show #2333

Wednesday, August 19: Guests include Fred Armisen, Michelle Monaghan, Rivers Cuomo & Patrick Wilson and musical guest Weezer. Show #2334

Thursday, August 20: Guests include Michelle Pfeiffer, Rhea Seehorn and musical guest Dexter and The Moonrocks. Show #2335

Friday, August 21: Guests include Matthew McConaughey, KATSEYE and musical guest KATSEYE. (OAD 8/12/26)

The listings mark the latest update to the late-night lineup, following previous guest announcements for THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon that also featured Michael Strahan and Weezer.

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