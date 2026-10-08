THE SHARDS Cast, Creators Discuss Its Unreliable Narration
Executive producer Ryan Murphy's adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis's novel builds its mystery through narration that invites doubt.
Cast and creators of FX's THE SHARDS discuss the show's use of an unreliable narrator in a new segment titled "Best Kept Secrets - Unreliable Narrator," examining how the series blurs the line between fact and fiction in its storytelling.
THE SHARDS is executive produced by Ryan Murphy and adapted from the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis. Set in 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they navigate identity, sex, jealousy, obsession and dangers lurking beneath the surface of American adolescence. The show's narration has shaped how audiences interpret events throughout the season, including the escalating mystery surrounding a killer known as The Trawler.
The series has built its central mystery through a tight social circle of characters played by Kaia Gerber, Hayes Warner, Graham Campbell, Homer Gere, Igby Rigney, Evan Rachel Wood and Jordan Roth, among others. Recent episodes have included a near-fatal fall suspected to involve multiple characters and an attack on Gerber's character Susan that left open questions about how other characters arrived at the scene.
All episodes of THE SHARDS are streaming on Hulu. In a recent scene, Terry Schaffer's fall from a banister left six characters as possible suspects, underscoring how the show's narration has kept viewers guessing about culpability throughout the season.
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