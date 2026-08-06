THE SHARDS Clip Reveals Bret and Matt's Secret Relationship Unraveling

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FX released a new scene from THE SHARDS showing Bret, played by Igby Rigney, and Matt Kelner, played by Owen Painter, deciding to end their secret relationship even though neither wants to. The clip, drawn from Season 1, Episode 1, ends on an unsettling note when Bret learns that both Matt's fish and his cat have mysteriously vanished.

THE SHARDS is executive produced by Ryan Murphy and adapted from the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis. Set in 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school navigating identity, sex, jealousy and obsession, with something more sinister lurking beneath their insulated world. Rigney is part of an ensemble that also includes Kaia Gerber, Homer Gere, Hayes Warner, Graham Campbell, Evan Rachel Wood and Wes Bentley.

The scene reinforces the show's central tension between the outward glamour of its 1980s setting and the secrets its characters are forced to keep hidden. Bret and Matt's decision to call off their relationship, described as "secret, forbidden," plays out against the backdrop of a disappearance that suggests the danger simmering beneath the surface is closer than it seems.

Rigney previously discussed his role and his castmates' off-screen friendship on THE SHARDS Official Podcast, alongside Kaia Gerber and Homer Gere. New episodes of THE SHARDS are available on FX and Hulu.

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