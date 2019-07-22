THE PRICE FOR SILENCE Out Now

The Price for Silence stars the EMMY winning actor Richard Thomas, the award-winning actress Lynn Mancinelli, Vanity star Emrhys Cooper, and Kristin Carey from Hall Pass. Sexual assault, opioid addiction, alcoholism, and family dysfunction are central elements of The Price of Silence and hold great relevance for today's social climate. This topical film was directed by Tony Germinario (Bad Frank) and has been acquired by Circus Road Films. Having just begun its festival run, this outstanding film has already won 9 awards, including multiple awards for Best Actor, directing and for Best Film.

Lynn Mancinelli stars as the troubled Kira Flynn, a flawed but strong woman who is forced to confront her past so it can no longer define her. Mancinelli won numerous awards for her recent films Bad Frank and Broken Side of Time. Richard Thomas rose to fame in the epic series The Waltons, and has since starred in more than fifty films. He stars as Richard Davenport, the man who has it all, and Emrhys Cooper stars as Kira's equally troubled brother Lucas Flynn. Emrhys is known for his stellar work in Vanity, Person of Interest and Mamma Mia! Kristin Carey is well known for her debut as Aunt Meg in Hall Pass and was recently cast opposite Miles Teller in the new Amazon Miniseries Too Old To Die Young.

Tony Germinario (Writer/Director/Producer) began his creative career in the music industry as the bassist and songwriter for the band Jel. He turned from writing songs to writing screenplays, and has been writing scripts for over a decade but finally stepped behind the camera to direct with the 2017 film Bad Frank starring Tom Sizemore, Boxing Champ Ray "Boom Boom" Mancini, and Brian O'Halloran (Clerks). The film experienced great success at domestic and international festivals, winning more than 20 different awards including several Best Film and Best Director laurels. The film is represented by Gravitas Ventures domestically and Lotus Entertainment internationally. Wingman, Inc., a film which he wrote starring Kristopher Turner, Erin Cahill, and Reid Ewing, was released by Lion's Gate in 2015.

The Price for Silence will screen at Arena Cinelounge in Hollywood from July 19th.





