THE ODYSSEY Arrives on Digital, 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray

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Christopher Nolan's unrivaled blockbuster event is making its journey home. A mythic action epic of mammoth proportions, THE ODYSSEY has cemented itself as the highest-grossing film in both Nolan's filmography and Universal Pictures' storied 114-year history by earning more than $1.7 billion at the global box office. As it continues its dominant global box-office run, the film will be available to own just in time for the holidays. THE ODYSSEY debuts on digital platforms, 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on November 17th from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment with exclusive content never-before-seen by audiences.

THE ODYSSEY brings Homer's foundational saga of heroes, gods and monsters to the screen and stars an extraordinary cast led by Oscar winner Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Oscar winner Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o, and Oscar nominee Samantha Morton, with Zendaya, and Oscar winner Charlize Theron.

Now audiences can venture deeper into THE ODYSSEY with an essential collection of Special Features personally overseen by Christopher Nolan. Through exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and intimate interviews with the cast and crew, each piece extensively details an aspect of the film's production, including constructing enormous sets, casting the actors, choreographing intense fight sequences, creating the effects, composing the score and much more, all while shining revealing lights on how Homer's classic literary work transformed into a powerful cinematic epic.

The film was produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan. Nolan's films, including THE ODYSSEY, Oppenheimer, Tenet, Dunkirk, Interstellar, Inception and The Dark Knight trilogy, have earned more than $7 billion at the global box office and have been awarded 11 Oscars from 49 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director wins for Oppenheimer.

Nolan's creative production team includes several returning Oscar winning collaborators including Director of Photography Hoyte van Hoytema, Editor Jennifer Lame as well as Oscar nominees Production Designer Ruth De Jong, and Costume Designer Ellen Mirojnick. The score is composed by three-time Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson.

4K Ultra HD is the ultimate way to test the limits of your home theater system like never before, featuring stunningly vibrant visuals, four times the resolution of HD and enhanced color and contrast of High Dynamic Range (HDR) that puts you at the center of the action for the ultimate home theater experience. Experience THE ODYSSEY in 4K Ultra HD.

Special Features

BEHIND THE SCENES - Personally overseen by Christopher Nolan, this collection of 12 in-depth special features takes audiences inside every aspect of THE ODYSSEY's ambitious production through exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Nolan alongside key cast and crew who brought the epic to life. Together, these pieces showcase the artistry, innovation, and craftsmanship behind the landmark adaptation of Homer's legendary tale.

PLOTTING A COURSE - Hear how Christopher Nolan approached the daunting challenge of adapting a classic literary work into a cinematic epic.

ICONS - Casting, costuming, hair, and makeup combine with layered performances to create THE ODYSSEY's iconic characters.

THE WIDEST WINDOW - Discover how Christopher Nolan turned a long-held filmmaking dream into reality, pushing the boundaries of cinema to achieve an unprecedented milestone.

ON LOCATION - Journey with the cast and crew across the globe as they brave extreme conditions to capture the world's most extraordinary locations on film.

THE HORSE - Since the Trojan Horse may be the most well-known trick in history, a new design refashions its features to look like a completely convincing ruse.

THE FALL OF TROY - Become immersed in the expansive Moroccan set where special lamps simulate fire, entire armies take up swords, and the sense of scale is enormous.

ITHACA - Blending a 15th-century castle on Italy's Favignana island with soundstage interiors, filmmakers create the home Odysseus was determined to return to.

BATTLE READY - Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and the stunt team work together to bring realism and intensity to the film's remarkable action sequences.

APPARENT MAGIC - Discover how the special effects and visual effects teams worked in lockstep to bring fantastical elements to life with stunning realism.

THE SEA PEOPLE - Retrofitted Viking ships, challenging open-sea conditions, and immersive storm effects combine to bring Odysseus' perilous voyage to life.

THE SCORE - Composer Ludwig Göransson opens his studio to reveal how ancient instruments, vocals, and experimentation shaped THE ODYSSEY's intimate and emotional soundtrack.

BRINGING IT HOME - Explore the post-production process, where meticulous editing and immersive sound design complete the film's cinematic journey.

THE JOURNEY OF FILM ON THE ODYSSEY - Content creator Reece Feldman asks Christopher Nolan for a precise walkthrough of what happens to the film once it leaves the set.

IMAX EXCLUSIVE PROLOGUE (only available on physical formats)

James Blake, TRAVIS SCOTT & LUDWIG GÖRANSSON - 'WHEN I'M HOME' MUSIC VIDEO (only available on physical formats)

TRAILERS (only available on physical formats)

Filmmakers

Written for the Screen and Directed By: Christopher Nolan

Cast: Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton with Zendaya and Charlize Theron

Music By: Ludwig Göransson

Costume Designer: Ellen Mirojnick

Editor: Jennifer Lame ACE

Production Designer: Ruth De Jong

Director of Photography: Hoyte Van Hoytema ASC, FSF, NSC

Executive Producers: Thomas Hayslip

Produced By: Emma Thomas p.g.a, Christopher Nolan p.g.a

Based on: Homer's Odyssey

Technical Information: 4K UHD

Street Date: November 17, 2026

UPC Number: 191329289266 (US) / 191329289341 (CDN)

Layers: BD 100

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Rating: R for violence and some language

Languages/Subtitles: English, French Canadian and Latin American Spanish

Sound: English (DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1), French Canadian (DTS Digital Surround 5.1), Latin American Spanish (DTS Digital Surround 5.1)

Film Run Time: 2:53:00

Technical Information: Blu-ray

Street Date: November 17, 2026

UPC Number: 191329289259 (US) / 191329289457 (CDN)

Layers: BD 50

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Rating: R for violence and some language

Languages/Subtitles: English, French Canadian and Latin American Spanish

Sound: English (DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1), French Canadian (DTS Digital Surround 5.1), Latin American Spanish (DTS Digital Surround 5.1)

Film Run Time: 2:53:00

Technical Information: DVD

Street Date: November 17, 2026

UPC Number: 191329289440 (US) / 191329289501 (CDN)

Layers: DVD 9

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Rating: R for violence and some language

Languages/Subtitles: English and Latin American Spanish

Sound: English (Dolby Digital 5.1 for Feature), Latin American Spanish (Dolby Digital 5.1 for Feature)

Film Run Time: 2:53:00

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