Anne Hathaway, Jon Bernthal, Matt Damon on Filming Nolan's THE ODYSSEY

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Anne Hathaway, Jon Bernthal and Matt Damon appeared together on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers to discuss starring in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, trading stories from the set and reflecting on working under the director. The joint appearance gave the three actors room to riff off one another as they recalled specific moments from filming the blockbuster.

Much of the conversation centered on Nolan himself, with the cast offering their perspective on his approach to directing the sprawling production. Hathaway, Bernthal and Damon also spoke about the experience of sharing scenes with their fellow cast members, giving Meyers and viewers a sense of the camaraderie that developed during the shoot.

The segment leaned into anecdotes from behind the camera rather than a formal breakdown of the plot, with the actors going back and forth on memories from their time making the film. That format allowed the three stars to bounce stories off each other rather than fielding separate solo interviews.

Jon Bernthal has made recent late night rounds promoting other projects as well, including a joint appearance with Tom Holland to discuss Spider-Man: Brand New Day on the same program. The Odyssey is available to stream on Peacock.

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