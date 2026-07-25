Zendaya Freaked Out When Tom Holland Told Her She Was Cast in THE ODYSSEY

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





Zendaya revealed on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON that she first learned she had been cast in THE ODYSSEY through a surprise from her partner Tom Holland, a moment she described as one that left her genuinely freaked out. The actress sat down with host Jimmy Fallon to walk through the experience of receiving that news and what it was like to then go on and film the project.

Beyond the casting story, Zendaya touched on two of her most prominent ongoing franchises during the conversation, discussing both SPIDER-MAN and EUPHORIA. The appearance gave her a chance to speak to multiple corners of her career in a single sit-down, covering a major upcoming film alongside the television and superhero work that has defined much of her recent profile.

Prior TONIGHT SHOW coverage of THE ODYSSEY has included director Christopher Nolan discussing the development of new filmmaking technology created specifically for the production, a customs scare involving IMAX footage, and co-star Matt Damon revealing spoilers. Those appearances, along with Zendaya's visit, reflect a sustained promotional presence for the film on the program.

The segment closed with Zendaya and Fallon playing a round of Whisper Challenge, the recurring game in which contestants attempt to lip-read phrases while wearing noise-canceling headphones, adding a lighter note to what had been a substantive interview about her career and upcoming projects.

More on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Recent Articles Gracie Abrams Names Her Favorite Track on DAUGHTER FROM HELL

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...