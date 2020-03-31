THE NANNY Cast to Reunite for Virtual Table Read

Variety has learned that the original cast of The Nanny is reuniting for a virtual table read of the pilot via Zoom! The table read will be posted on the Sony Pictures Youtube page the morning of Monday, April 6, according to Variety.

In a statement, Drescher said, "Laughter is the best medicine! So, in these challenging times, Petah and I thought, wouldn't it be great if we pulled together the original cast of 'The Nanny' for a virtual read of the pilot? It's a once in a lifetime Pandemic Performance for our fans around the world who are currently stressing in isolation and could use a real upper! It sure has given each of us a lift and we hope it does for you as well."

The reunion includes Charles Shaughnessy, Daniel Davis, Lauren Lane, Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury, Madeline Zima, and more!

Partly inspired by Drescher's own life growing up in Queens, New York, The Nanny's beloved 146 episodes aired from 1993 to 1999, starring Drescher and earning 12 Emmy Award nominations over 6 seasons. The television show has been aired in over 90 countries and more than 30 languages.

It was announced in January that The Nanny is being developed into a Broadway musical to be based on the iconic Sony Pictures Television series created by Peter Marc Jacobson and Fran Drescher.

The musical will feature a book co-written by Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Drescher and Jacobson, with lyrics by Emmy and Golden Globe winner Rachel Bloom and music by Bloom and three-time Emmy winner and Tony Award nominee Adam Schlesinger. Bloom and Schlesinger most recently won a 2019 Emmy Award together for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend").

Read the original article on Variety





