THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT Announces May Programming

THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT announced today three weeks of amazing, celebrity-filled shows in May to wrap the television season, beginning Monday, May 6 (11:35 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

THE LATE SHOW will host the cast of "Veep" on Thursday, May 9. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Matt Walsh, Kevin Dunn, Gary Cole, Sam Richardson, Sarah Sutherland and Clea DuVall are scheduled to appear.

The following week, Colbert will welcome the entire cast of CBS' THE BIG BANG THEORY on the same night as the #1 comedy's series finale, Thursday, May 16. Colbert will be joined by Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.

Legendary radio host Howard Stern will make his first appearance on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT for an extended interview on Tuesday, May 21.

On Wednesday, May 22, California Senator Kamala Harris will return to THE LATE SHOW for the first time since announcing her presidential campaign.

Also, on Wednesday, May 15, global supergroup BTS will make their LATE SHOW debut when they sit down with Colbert for an interview as well as deliver an historic performance on the Ed Sullivan Theater stage.

Other guests scheduled to appear in May include Common, Anne Hathaway, Bryan Cranston, RuPaul Charles, Keanu Reeves and Bill Hader. Notable musical performances include Maren Morris, James Bay and the National. Additional guests and air dates will be announced shortly.

This season, THE LATE SHOW is once again #1 in late night, averaging over 3.8 million viewers and consistently beating the competition by almost +1.4 million viewers. Also, THE LATE SHOW continues to beat its closest competition in adults 18-49 (687,000 vs. 670,000). (Nielsen Live Plus Seven-Day Ratings, 9/24/18-4/19/19) THE LATE SHOW is the #1 show in all of late night for Youtube views of clips published during the current season and has +20% growth in Youtube views season-over-season. (Tubular Labs, 2018-2019)

THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, a production of The Late Show Inc., airs weeknights (11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart are the executive producers.





