THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW to Welcome A DIFFERENT WORLD Stars and BROTHERS OSBORNE

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'A Different World' cast members Kadeem Hardison, Cornell Young and Maleah Joi Moon join 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on Monday, October 12, to celebrate the show's 39th anniversary and its success. Cornell and Maleah share their experiences introducing a new generation to the beloved series and discuss their on-set chemistry.

Plus, Kadeem reflects on THAT wedding scene, discusses working with Zendaya, and shares why he always knew she was a 'boss!' Cornell opens up about overcoming struggles, the power of faith, and trusting the process, while Maleah surprises Jennifer with a special, impromptu performance and teases her new music!

Next, 'Brothers Osborne' join Jennifer to chat about how special it is to share their success. TJ discusses breaking barriers in country music, overcoming challenges, and finding happiness and purpose.

Plus, the duo chats about their emotional return to their hometown and receives a special message from their Mom about taking her to dinner and who really is the boss!

'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.



Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

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