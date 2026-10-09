Jasmine Guy, Cree Summer on Reviving A DIFFERENT WORLD's Hillman
Castmates reflect on bringing Hillman College back for a new audience.
Jasmine Guy and Cree Summer sat down for an extended conversation on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to discuss the return of A DIFFERENT WORLD, revisiting the series that first introduced them to audiences decades ago. The sit-down with host Jennifer Hudson gave the two actresses room to reflect on what it means to step back into the world of Hillman College.
Guy originated the role of Whitley Gilbert on A DIFFERENT WORLD, a sitcom centered on students at the fictional historically Black college, while Summer played opposite her in the original run. Their extended segment allowed both performers to speak at length about the characters that have remained tied to their careers since the show's original airing.
Much of the conversation centered on the excitement surrounding the show's comeback, with Guy and Summer offering their own perspective on what audiences can expect from Hillman's return. The pair also brought the moment full circle during the visit by revisiting the so-called Whitley Walk, the physical bit tied to Guy's character, alongside castmate Chibuikem Uche.
Details of that reunion and the Whitley Walk moment were previously reported in Jasmine Guy Revives the 'Whitley Walk' with A DIFFERENT WORLD Cast, which detailed the live throwback performed for Hudson's studio audience.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...