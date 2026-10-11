H.E.R. Sits Down for Extended Interview on JHUD SHOW

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H.E.R. sat down for an extended interview on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, giving host Jennifer Hudson additional time with the singer and musician beyond a standard studio segment. The longer format allowed the conversation to move at a more unhurried pace than a typical appearance would permit.

The extended cut followed a format THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW has used with other guests, offering more room for a single conversation than its regular segments typically allow. That approach has previously given artists and performers space to go deeper into their work and personal milestones during sit-downs with Hudson.

The appearance centered on H.E.R. speaking directly with Hudson in a one-on-one format, without the show branching into other segments during the extended runtime. The conversation kept its focus on the guest rather than incorporating additional performers or audience interaction.

THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW has recently featured extended interview cuts with other guests, including a longer conversation with Jamie Foxx that built on an earlier sit-down about his stroke recovery and new fatherhood.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 20 Days 09 Hrs 59 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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