Shemar Moore and Owen Thiele to Guest on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Moore talks about raising his daughter around strong female role models while Thiele discusses his viral travel emergency and reconnects with new friends.
Actor Shemar Moore joins 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on Friday, October 2, to open up about life as a proud girl dad to his 3-year-old daughter, Frankie, share his new tattoo in her honor, and talk about the importance of raising her around strong female role models. He also reveals a secret he has never shared with his devoted fans and thanks them for the love and support they've shown him throughout his career. Plus, he surprises Jennifer with a batch of his famous homemade cookies.
Owen Thiele joins Jennifer and opens up about his connection to Phoebe Bridgers, shares his hilarious Hilary Duff mix-up involving a hamster, and they both extend a formal invitation to Taylor Swift to be a guest on their shows.
Then, Owen talks about his recent travel emergency landing that went viral. He shares the unexpected adventure he went on with his fellow passengers—and Jennifer surprises him by reuniting him with his new friends from the flight.
'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com
Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...