Shemar Moore and Owen Thiele to Guest on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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Actor Shemar Moore joins 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on Friday, October 2, to open up about life as a proud girl dad to his 3-year-old daughter, Frankie, share his new tattoo in her honor, and talk about the importance of raising her around strong female role models. He also reveals a secret he has never shared with his devoted fans and thanks them for the love and support they've shown him throughout his career. Plus, he surprises Jennifer with a batch of his famous homemade cookies.

Owen Thiele joins Jennifer and opens up about his connection to Phoebe Bridgers, shares his hilarious Hilary Duff mix-up involving a hamster, and they both extend a formal invitation to Taylor Swift to be a guest on their shows.

Then, Owen talks about his recent travel emergency landing that went viral. He shares the unexpected adventure he went on with his fellow passengers—and Jennifer surprises him by reuniting him with his new friends from the flight.

'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.



Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 15 Hrs 22 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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