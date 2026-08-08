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Cardi B addressed the wave of memes generated by her recent court case during a visit to THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, turning what could have been an awkward topic into a lighthearted moment with host Jennifer Hudson. The conversation gave Cardi B a chance to react to how the internet had processed her legal proceedings, poking fun at the online commentary rather than dodging the subject.

The appearance shifted from comedy to music when Cardi B joined Hudson for a live rendition of 'Spotlight,' turning the segment into an impromptu duet rather than a standard sit-down interview. The pairing gave the studio audience a musical payoff after the lighter conversation about the memes, with both artists sharing the moment on stage.

The format fits a pattern Hudson has built on her daytime program, where guest segments frequently move beyond typical promotional talk into unscripted performances and personal moments. Recent episodes have featured artists like Kirk Franklin breaking into song alongside Hudson mid-conversation, a similar blend of storytelling and live music that shaped Cardi B's visit.

Hudson's show has increasingly used these hybrid segments, mixing a guest's personality-driven moment with a musical turn that gives the audience something beyond a simple interview. Cardi B's appearance followed that same structure, pairing her candid response to the meme cycle with a live vocal moment alongside Hudson that closed out the segment. A similar duet format recently played out when Kirk Franklin joined Hudson for an unexpected musical moment on the show.

More on The Jennifer Hudson Show Recent Articles Cardi B Jokes About Her Court Case Memes, Then Sings 'Spotlight' With Jennifer Hudson

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