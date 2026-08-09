Kirk Franklin Recalls Whitney Houston Memory During JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Tribute

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





A birthday tribute to Whitney Houston anchored a recent segment on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW, with guest Kirk Franklin recounting a memorable personal story about the late singer. The conversation with host Jennifer Hudson unfolded as part of the daytime program's recognition of Houston's birthday, blending remembrance with performance rather than a standard interview format.

Franklin's appearance turned into more than a sit-down chat once his recollection of Houston gave way to an unexpected duet with Hudson, giving the studio audience a live musical payoff tied directly to the tribute. The pairing of a personal anecdote with an in-the-moment performance echoed the kind of unscripted format Hudson has built into her show's guest segments.

The tribute placed Houston's legacy at the center of the episode, using Franklin's firsthand memory as a way to connect the audience to her impact before shifting into song. That structure let the segment move fluidly between reflection and performance rather than treating the two as separate parts of the visit.

Franklin's Whitney Houston story and duet with Hudson previously anchored coverage on Kirk Franklin Recalls Memorable Whitney Houston Story, Shares Duet With Jennifer Hudson, which detailed the same exchange between Franklin and Hudson on the program.

More on The Jennifer Hudson Show Recent Articles Cardi B Jokes About Her Court Case Memes, Then Sings 'Spotlight' With Jennifer Hudson

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...