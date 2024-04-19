THE IRON CLAW to Make Streaming Debut on Max May 10

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A24’s The Iron Claw, written and directed by Sean Durkin, will make its streaming debut on Max on Friday, May 10.

The film will be available on HBO and will make its linear debut on Saturday, May 18 (8 p.m. ET). The film stars Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Stanley Simons, Maura Tierney, with Holt McCallany and Lily James.



The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.



The Iron Claw is written and directed by Sean Durkin and produced by Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Angus Lamont, Sean Durkin, and Derrin Schlesinger.

