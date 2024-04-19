THE IRON CLAW to Make Streaming Debut on Max May 10

1
Video: Hannah Waddingham Markets THE FALL GUY
Hey, you guys! Hannah Waddingham has been brought in to market the The Fall Guy in a series of new promos. In the Ryan Gosling-led comedy, Waddingham plays a producer of the film in which Gosling works as a stuntman. In the meta promos, Waddingham, Gosling, and co-star Emily Blunt try their hand at marketing campaigns to help sell the movie. They attempt to utilize social media platforms and even recruit some athletes from the sports world. Watch the videos here!
Little Feat Create Blues Magic With “Can't Be Satisfied”
Little Feat have just dropped the second track from this upcoming album Sam's Place, which is due out on May 17.“Can’t Be Satisfied,” a rollicking cover of the classic Muddy Waters-written song, is the second offering from the jumping SAM’S PLACE (Hot Tomato Productions/MRI). This marks their first new studio album in 12 years; first-ever blues album; and the first one to feature linchpin conga player Sam Clayton on lead vocals on every song. Listen to the song here!
Video: Watch Cast of KNUCKLES in New Promo
Paramount has just released a new promo from the forthcoming series Knuckles, a spin-off of the fan-favorite character from the world of Sonic the Hedgehog. Knuckles is a new live-action event series following Knuckles (Idris Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self- discovery as he agrees to train Wade Whipple (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior. Watch the promo here!
Video: Melissa Barrera Talks ABIGAIL
A new featurette has been released for the horror film Abigail. In the behind-the-scenes look, In the Heights star Melissa Barrera talks about her character, who is a medic in the film. Abigail follows a group of would-be criminals who kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure. But the captors soon discover, to their mounting horror, that they’re locked inside with no normal little girl. Watch the video here!