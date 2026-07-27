Seth Rogen Recalls Filming Sexy Scenes with Penélope Cruz on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

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Seth Rogen sat down on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE to talk about filming sexy scenes opposite Penélope Cruz, offering a candid and comedic take on what it was like to shoot the material with the Oscar-winning actress.

Rogen, known for his work as both an actor and comedian across film and television, used the appearance to walk through the specifics of the shoot, giving the studio audience an inside look at a moment that stood out during production.

The conversation leaned into the awkwardness and humor of the situation, with Rogen recounting the experience in detail for host Jimmy Kimmel and the audience watching from home.

The segment gave viewers a glimpse into the kind of behind-the-scenes storytelling that has made Rogen a reliably entertaining late-night guest, trading on his comfort discussing the more uncomfortable sides of on-set life.

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