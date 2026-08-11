THE INVITE Now Available to Watch at Home
Will McCormack and Rashida Jones wrote the screenplay for the A24 dinner-party thriller.
By: Rachel Stone
THE INVITE, the A24 feature directed by and starring Olivia Wilde, is now available to watch at home following its run in theaters, with a Blu-ray release also set to follow. The film also stars Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz, and Edward Norton, with a screenplay by Will McCormack and Rashida Jones.
Starring
Seth Rogen, Olivia Wilde, Penélope Cruz, Edward Norton
Directed By
Screenplay By
Will McCormack & Rashida Jones
THE INVITE follows Joe and Angela, a couple whose marriage is on shaky ground, as a dinner party with their enigmatic upstairs neighbors takes an unexpected turn.
Recent Articles