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THE INVITE Now Available to Watch at Home

Will McCormack and Rashida Jones wrote the screenplay for the A24 dinner-party thriller.

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THE INVITE Now Available to Watch at Home

THE INVITE, the A24 feature directed by and starring Olivia Wilde, is now available to watch at home following its run in theaters, with a Blu-ray release also set to follow. The film also stars Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz, and Edward Norton, with a screenplay by Will McCormack and Rashida Jones.

Starring

Seth Rogen, Olivia Wilde, Penélope Cruz, Edward Norton

Directed By

Olivia Wilde

Screenplay By

Will McCormack & Rashida Jones

THE INVITE follows Joe and Angela, a couple whose marriage is on shaky ground, as a dinner party with their enigmatic upstairs neighbors takes an unexpected turn.

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