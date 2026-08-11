THE INVITE Now Available to Watch at Home

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THE INVITE, the A24 feature directed by and starring Olivia Wilde, is now available to watch at home following its run in theaters, with a Blu-ray release also set to follow. The film also stars Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz, and Edward Norton, with a screenplay by Will McCormack and Rashida Jones.

Starring

Seth Rogen, Olivia Wilde, Penélope Cruz, Edward Norton

Directed By

Olivia Wilde

Screenplay By

Will McCormack & Rashida Jones

THE INVITE follows Joe and Angela, a couple whose marriage is on shaky ground, as a dinner party with their enigmatic upstairs neighbors takes an unexpected turn.

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