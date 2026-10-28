Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING Tickets Now on Sale
The prequel film directed by Francis Lawrence stars Joseph Zada as young Haymitch Abernathy alongside Mckenna Grace and Ralph Fiennes.
Tickets are now on sale for Lionsgate's motion picture THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING, directed by Francis Lawrence.
IMAX and premium large format exclusive early-access screenings begin nationwide on Wednesday, November 18 at 6 pm. Participating formats include IMAX, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, ScreenX, Cinemark XD, Regal RPX, AMC Prime, and other exhibitor-branded premium large formats. Audiences can check local listings for showtimes and theater availability. The film releases in theaters everywhere on November 20, 2026. Tickets can be purchased through Fandango.
From director Francis Lawrence, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes.
Set in the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, the story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol's control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.
Based on Suzanne Collins' best-selling novel, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING also stars Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. Produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Francis Lawrence. Screenplay by Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie.
Based on the best-selling books by Suzanne Collins, published by Scholastic, and released by Lionsgate Entertainment, The Hunger Games is a global blockbuster film franchise that has spawned five record-breaking films that collectively have grossed over $3.3 billion at the global box office. The world of The Hunger Games that Suzanne Collins created continues to grow as theme park attractions, experiences, and live events including The World of the Hunger Games at Motiongate Dubai and a major stage production in London.
Film Details
Rating: PG-13 for strong violence, bloody images, disturbing material, some smoking and teen drinking.
U.S. Release Date: November 20, 2026
Directed by: Francis Lawrence
Screenplay by: Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie
Adaptation by: Suzanne Collins
Based on the Novel by: Suzanne Collins
Produced by: Nina Jacobson p.g.a., Brad Simpson p.g.a., Francis Lawrence p.g.a.
Cast: Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ben Wang
EARLY ACCESS SCREENINGS SET FOR NOVEMBER 18
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