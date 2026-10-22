'THE HOLIDAY' Returning to Theaters for 20th Anniversary
The rom-com will screen again nearly two decades after its original December release.
'The Holiday,' the romantic comedy starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black, is heading back to theaters to mark its 20th anniversary. The news was discussed on TODAY, which noted the film will return to theaters on Dec. 11, almost exactly to the day it was first released in 2006.
The film follows two women, played by Diaz and Winslet, who swap homes over the holidays in an effort to escape their respective romantic troubles, crossing paths with Law and Black along the way. Since its original release, the movie has remained a seasonal touchstone for audiences during the Christmas movie-going period.
The theatrical re-release gives audiences a chance to see the film on the big screen for the first time since its initial run two decades ago. The return coincides with the same December window in which the movie first opened in 2006.
TODAY's segment highlighted the timing of the re-release as part of its coverage of holiday season entertainment news, placing the film's anniversary alongside other seasonal programming being discussed on the show.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.