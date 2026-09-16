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THE HEADLESS HORSEMAN to Launch Silent Movie Mondays Season III

The film starring Will Rogers will screen at the Balboa Theatre with pre-show organ performances and post-film conversations.

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The Headless Horseman (1922), starring Will Rogers, will kick off Silent Movie Mondays Season III at the historic Balboa Theatre in San Diego.

The screening is scheduled for Monday, September 21, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Balboa Theatre, located at 868 Fourth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101.

Audience members are encouraged to arrive early for a pre-show performance by guest organist Rosemary Bailey, beginning 30 minutes before the film.

After the Show

There will be a post-show conversation featuring organist Ken Double and Kristian Perez-Franco, Exhibitions Senior Manager at Media Arts Center San Diego.

Ken Double

Ken Double is a former radio and television sportscaster who began taking organ lessons at age eight in Chicago and went on to enjoy a 33-year broadcasting career before pursuing his passion for theatre pipe organ music full-time in 2008. Since then, he has performed concerts on historic theatre pipe organs around the world, recorded more than 20 albums, toured extensively, and served as President of the American Theatre Organ Society. He has also been involved in preserving and promoting historic theatre organs, including the famed Midmer-Losh organ at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Ken has a special connection to San Diego's Balboa Theatre, having performed at the 2021 American Theatre Organ Society Annual Convention, which led to his ongoing work with San Diego Theatres to promote and support the historic Wonder Morton pipe organ.

About San Diego Theatres

San Diego Theatres, Inc. manages the San Diego Civic Theatre, celebrating 60 years of artistic excellence, and the historic Balboa Theatre, which marked its 100th anniversary in 2024. The organization is committed to creating transformative moments through world-class performing arts and educational experiences, fostering collaboration, building community connections, and ensuring every performance becomes a cherished memory.

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