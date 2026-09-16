THE HEADLESS HORSEMAN to Launch Silent Movie Mondays Season III

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Headless Horseman (1922), starring Will Rogers, will kick off Silent Movie Mondays Season III at the historic Balboa Theatre in San Diego.

The screening is scheduled for Monday, September 21, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Balboa Theatre, located at 868 Fourth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101.

Audience members are encouraged to arrive early for a pre-show performance by guest organist Rosemary Bailey, beginning 30 minutes before the film.

After the Show

There will be a post-show conversation featuring organist Ken Double and Kristian Perez-Franco, Exhibitions Senior Manager at Media Arts Center San Diego.

Ken Double

Ken Double is a former radio and television sportscaster who began taking organ lessons at age eight in Chicago and went on to enjoy a 33-year broadcasting career before pursuing his passion for theatre pipe organ music full-time in 2008. Since then, he has performed concerts on historic theatre pipe organs around the world, recorded more than 20 albums, toured extensively, and served as President of the American Theatre Organ Society. He has also been involved in preserving and promoting historic theatre organs, including the famed Midmer-Losh organ at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Ken has a special connection to San Diego's Balboa Theatre, having performed at the 2021 American Theatre Organ Society Annual Convention, which led to his ongoing work with San Diego Theatres to promote and support the historic Wonder Morton pipe organ.

About San Diego Theatres

San Diego Theatres, Inc. manages the San Diego Civic Theatre, celebrating 60 years of artistic excellence, and the historic Balboa Theatre, which marked its 100th anniversary in 2024. The organization is committed to creating transformative moments through world-class performing arts and educational experiences, fostering collaboration, building community connections, and ensuring every performance becomes a cherished memory.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 09 Hrs 03 Min 59 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link