THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW Preview Clips Released

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

BBC AMERICA has released new preview clips for the third episode of THE Graham Norton SHOW debuting on Thursday, October 15 at 11pm ET/PT. Airing weekly, all-new episodes are also available to stream the same day on AMC+, Acorn TV, and All Reality.

This week, Graham welcomes Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman and Swedish heartthrob Alexander Skarsgärd to chat about their new comedy fantasy film 'Wicker'; Oscar-nominated actor John Malkovich discusses playing an ageing CIA officer in Martin McDonagh's dark new comedy 'Wild Horse Nine'; Emmy-nominated actress Ayo Edebiri on the series finale of 'The Bear'; and musical guest Orville Peck performs.

Olivia Colman on Working with Her Husband While Working on 'Wicker'

Olivia Colman Got Lost on the Runway at Paris Fashion Week

Alexander Skarsgärd Actually Wore Real Wicker for the Film

John Malkovich and Ayo Edebiri Had a Bet Going for $10

John Malkovich Recalls Working on 'Con Air'

Orville Peck Trained in Martial Arts While on Broadway

Additional Upcoming Episodes

EPISODE FOUR – THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22, 11pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality

Guests include: Quentin Tarantino, Ellen Degeneres, Colin Farrell, and Gemma Chan.

EPISODE FIVE – THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29, 11pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality

Guests include: Cate Blanchett, Hannah Waddingham, Robert Irwin, and Jorja Smith.

EPISODE SIX – THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 11pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality

Guests include: Lineup coming soon.

These listings are subject to change. Video clips will be available prior to air.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 13 Hrs 42 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me