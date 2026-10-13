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THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW Preview Clips Released

Episodes air weekly on BBC America and stream on AMC+, Acorn TV, and All Reality.

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BBC AMERICA has released new preview clips for the third episode of THE Graham Norton SHOW debuting on Thursday, October 15 at 11pm ET/PT. Airing weekly, all-new episodes are also available to stream the same day on AMC+, Acorn TV, and All Reality.

This week, Graham welcomes Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman and Swedish heartthrob Alexander Skarsgärd to chat about their new comedy fantasy film 'Wicker'; Oscar-nominated actor John Malkovich discusses playing an ageing CIA officer in Martin McDonagh's dark new comedy 'Wild Horse Nine'; Emmy-nominated actress Ayo Edebiri on the series finale of 'The Bear'; and musical guest Orville Peck performs.

Olivia Colman on Working with Her Husband While Working on 'Wicker'

Olivia Colman Got Lost on the Runway at Paris Fashion Week

Alexander Skarsgärd Actually Wore Real Wicker for the Film

John Malkovich and Ayo Edebiri Had a Bet Going for $10

John Malkovich Recalls Working on 'Con Air'

Orville Peck Trained in Martial Arts While on Broadway

Additional Upcoming Episodes

EPISODE FOUR – THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22, 11pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality

Guests include: Quentin Tarantino, Ellen Degeneres, Colin Farrell, and Gemma Chan.

EPISODE FIVE – THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29, 11pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality

Guests include: Cate Blanchett, Hannah Waddingham, Robert Irwin, and Jorja Smith.

EPISODE SIX – THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 11pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality

Guests include: Lineup coming soon.

These listings are subject to change. Video clips will be available prior to air.

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