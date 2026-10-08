Catherine Zeta-Jones on Her Edge in KILL JACKIE, Michael Douglas' Memoir
The actress talks fight scenes, filming in Wales, and her reaction to Douglas' tell-all book.
Catherine Zeta-Jones appeared on TODAY to discuss her role in KILL JACKIE, describing a performance she called crude, a little messy and quite open to violence. She talked about shooting the project in her Wales hometown and doing her own fight scenes for the role.
Zeta-Jones also addressed her husband Michael Douglas' new memoir, admitting she has not yet read it herself. Asked about the book, titled One Helluva Ride, she said, "I think everyone should hold onto their cowboy hats because I think it is." The Oscar-winning actress has been playing the lead role of Jackie Price in the AMC+ revenge thriller series, which casts her as a former drug smuggler being hunted by a squad of hitmen.
KILL JACKIE, an eight-episode series based on Nick Harkaway's novel The Price You Pay, premiered on AMC+ with new episodes airing weekly. Zeta-Jones has also appeared on THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW to discuss the series, where she spoke about using her real Welsh accent on screen and detailed an ear-biting scene from the show.
During the TODAY interview, Zeta-Jones focused on the physical demands of the role, noting her involvement in performing her own stunt work for the fight sequences filmed on location.
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