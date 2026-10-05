THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW Releases Clips With Catherine Zeta-Jones, Stallone
Episodes air weekly on BBC America and stream on AMC+, Acorn TV, and All Reality.
BBC America has released new preview clips for the second episode of THE Graham Norton SHOW, debuting Thursday, October 8 at 11pm ET/PT. Airing weekly, all-new episodes are also available to stream the same day on AMC+, Acorn TV, and All Reality.
This week, Graham welcomes award-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones to discuss 'Kill Jackie,' her new adrenaline-fueled AMC+ revenge thriller which airs Fridays on the platform; Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone talks about being both Rocky and Rambo; Tony-award winning actor Andrew Garfield chats about his complicated new films 'The Uprising' and 'Artificial'; and musical guest Blossoms performs.
Catherine Zeta-Jones Had Never Used Her Real Accent Filming Until Now
Catherine Zeta-Jones Decided Jackie Price Was Welsh
Catherine Zeta-Jones Breaks Down the Ear-Biting Scene in AMC+'s 'Kill Jackie'
Sylvester Stallone Wrote the Script Everyone Wanted
Andrew Garfield's Heartfelt Family Outing
Andrew Garfield Worked with an Ox Named Prince
Additional Upcoming Episodes
Episode Three – Thursday, October 15, 11pm ET/PT on BBC America; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality
Guests include: Olivia Colman, Alexander Skarsgård, John Malkovich, and Orville Peck.
Episode Four – Thursday, October 22, 11pm ET/PT on BBC America; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality
Guests include: Quentin Tarantino, Ellen Degeneres, Colin Farrell, and Gemma Chan.
Episode Five – Thursday, October 29, 11pm ET/PT on BBC America; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality
Guests include: Lineup coming soon.
These listings are subject to change. Video clips will be available prior to air.
Full episodes of THE Graham Norton SHOW can be watched at https://www.bbcamerica.com/shows/the-graham-norton-show.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...