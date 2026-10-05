THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW Releases Clips With Catherine Zeta-Jones, Stallone

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BBC America has released new preview clips for the second episode of THE Graham Norton SHOW, debuting Thursday, October 8 at 11pm ET/PT. Airing weekly, all-new episodes are also available to stream the same day on AMC+, Acorn TV, and All Reality.

This week, Graham welcomes award-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones to discuss 'Kill Jackie,' her new adrenaline-fueled AMC+ revenge thriller which airs Fridays on the platform; Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone talks about being both Rocky and Rambo; Tony-award winning actor Andrew Garfield chats about his complicated new films 'The Uprising' and 'Artificial'; and musical guest Blossoms performs.

Catherine Zeta-Jones Had Never Used Her Real Accent Filming Until Now

Catherine Zeta-Jones Decided Jackie Price Was Welsh

Catherine Zeta-Jones Breaks Down the Ear-Biting Scene in AMC+'s 'Kill Jackie'

Sylvester Stallone Wrote the Script Everyone Wanted

Andrew Garfield's Heartfelt Family Outing

Andrew Garfield Worked with an Ox Named Prince

Additional Upcoming Episodes

Episode Three – Thursday, October 15, 11pm ET/PT on BBC America; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality

Guests include: Olivia Colman, Alexander Skarsgård, John Malkovich, and Orville Peck.

Episode Four – Thursday, October 22, 11pm ET/PT on BBC America; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality

Guests include: Quentin Tarantino, Ellen Degeneres, Colin Farrell, and Gemma Chan.

Episode Five – Thursday, October 29, 11pm ET/PT on BBC America; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality

Guests include: Lineup coming soon.

These listings are subject to change. Video clips will be available prior to air.

Full episodes of THE Graham Norton SHOW can be watched at https://www.bbcamerica.com/shows/the-graham-norton-show.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 03 Hrs 10 Min 01 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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